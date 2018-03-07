Mall of America Owners Seek to Add Water Park

BLOOMINGTON (AP) -- The owners of the Mall of America hope to add a huge water park near the shopping center that the city of Bloomington would pay for and own.

Triple 5 pitched the plan to the city's Port Authority in a memo released Tuesday. The park would be about 225,000 square feet (20,900 square meters) and cost $150 million to $200 million.

The document says Triple 5 would lease land to the city and be hired by the city to operate the park. The city would collect the park's potential profits, which the company estimates would be $1 million to $2 million annually.

The memo highlighted the success of the company's water park at the West Edmonton Mall in Alberta.