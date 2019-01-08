JEN ANFISON

Who is Jen Anfison? Jen is a talented artist that has been working with all of the branches of Great River Regional Libraries for many years. She stopped by the studios yesterday and shared with us some of the great craft ideas she'll be teaching this winter. Come in and learn a new craft, hobby, or just get out of the house and try your hand at a variety of crafting projects.

All of the classes are absolutely free with supplies provided. Some of the great crafting opportunities that are coming up throughout the region include lots of interesting and fun projects that can lead to years of enjoyment and new hobbies.

INTRODUCTION TO WEAVING

Learn how to create beautiful weaving with yarn and fibers. From making a loom, to learning the basics of weaving, Jen will help youl create a precious little wall hanging to hang in your space! This class is for ages 15 and up. Limit 15. Click HERE to get more information and to get registered for this class.

This class will be taking place in Pierz library on Wednesday, January 9 th from 5 pm until 6:30 pm.

CREATE A HAND STAMPED CUFF BRACELET

Jen will teach you TWO jewelry techniques – jewelry stamping and metal bending; both very popular in jewelry trends right now and create a hand stamped cuff bracelet. All supplies will be included. This class is for adults and teens, ages 15 and up. This class will be held Thursday, Jan. 10, in Sauk Centre at 5 pm.

Click HERE to get more information and to get registered for this class.

JEWELRY WIRE WRAPPING TECHNIQUES

Create jewelry this winter with your sea glass, rocks and shells that you’ve found over the summer! The wire wrapping technique transforms your finds into wearable art! Jen brought some pieces in that she has made and they were absolutely beautiful. Jen will help you learn how to drill holes through shells and other delicate materials and will answer other questions you may have to turn your favorite nature souvenirs into jewelry.

This class is for adults ages 15 and up. Supplies are provided. The class will be held January 22 nd , 2019 at 6 pm at the Albany Library.

Click Here to register for this event now.

To see a full list of January classes, visit HERE now.