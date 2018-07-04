Lois J. Lommel, 75, St. Augusta

October 14, 1942 - July 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Monday, July 9, 2018 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Lois J. Lommel, age 75 of St. Augusta who passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House. Reverend Jose Edayadiyil will officiate. Burial will take place at the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday and after 10:00 a.m. on Monday at the Parish Center. Parish prayers will be 6:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Lois was born October 14, 1942 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Walter and Regina (Hanisch) Moran. She was a 1960 graduate of St. Cloud Cathedral High School. Lois married Roger J. Lommel on October 13, 1962 at St. Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church. She was employed by the St. Cloud School District 742 for over 30 years and at both St. Cloud Technical High School and Discovery School working in the library. Lois retired in 2004. She was a member of St. Mary Help of Christians Parish.

Her passions were books, quilting, sewing, hardanger, researching her ancestry, playing cards with her family and friends; her greatest joy was her grandchildren.

Lois is survived by her husband, Roger; children, Tim of Big Lake, Daniel (Colleen) of St. Augusta, Lisa (Travis) Ahlquist of Maple Grove; four grandchildren, Marcus, Sarah, Madelyne and Abegayle; brother, Bill (Karen) of St. Augusta; sisters, Dorothy (Bill) Fernholz of Lake Elmo and Marge (DeWayne) Pryzbilla of St. Cloud.