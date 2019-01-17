Lois Ann Bell, 80, Cold Spring

April 6, 1938 - January 14, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 19, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Lois Bell age 80, who died Monday, January 14, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. on Saturday in the church narthex.

Lois was born on April 6, 1938 in Freeport, MN to Ed and Frances (Stueve) Thelen. She married the love of her life, Thomas Bell on June 6, 1959, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring and they were blessed with six children. Lois was a wonderful wife and mother. She was a meticulous house cleaner who was a homemaker until she started work as a chiropractic assistant. Lois loved sports, especially golfing and watching the Twins and Vikings. She was a competitive cards and board game player who enjoyed shopping and traveling. After retirement Lois and Tom traveled, but mostly they enjoyed the 20 winters they had together in Lake Havasu, AZ. Lois adored her children and grandchildren, always attending their sporting events, activities and school functions. She loved every minute spent with her friends and family.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas; children, Rick (Ann), Randy (Cheryl), Scott (Barb), Steve (Julie), Deb (Gary) Tomsche, Cindy (Arlan) Rausch; siblings, Joanie (Dave) Bell, Edward Thelen; in-laws, Jim (Kathy) Bell, Judy Thelen, Ione Thelen, Donald Bell; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; unborn baby; grandchild, Jason; siblings, Ron Thelen, Ken Thelen, Billy Spaeth and in-law, Kay Bell.