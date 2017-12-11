Litchfield Police Arrest One, Searching for Second in Burglary

LITCHFIELD -- A Litchfield man was arrested Friday in connection to a burglary in Meeker County.

The incident happened at about 1:15 p.m. in the 20000 block of 735th Avenue in Dassel Township. Police say two suspects fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Litchfield Police was able to find one of the suspects at an apartment complex on West 11th Street in Litchfield. Police used a search warrant and found several items from the burglary inside.

Arrested was 42-year-old Todd Smith , of Litchfield. He faces charges of aiding and abetting a burglary and possession of stolen property.

Police say the investigation is ongoing to identify the second suspect.