Lisa E. Klaverkamp, 53, St. Cloud

August 19, 1964 - October 25, 2017

Memorial Services will be on Wednesday, November 1st, at 11:00 AM at the Daniel Funeral Home Chapel in Clearwater, for Lisa E. Klaverkamp, age 53, of St. Cloud, who died on Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loving family after a year- long battle with Leukemia. Pastor Steven Timm will officiate. Visitation will be on Tuesday between 4:00-8:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater and on Wednesday one hour prior to services.

Lisa was born August 19th, 1964 in Blaine to Donald and Rozelle (Miller) Husom. She married Ronald F. Klaverkamp on September 30, 1994 in St. Cloud. They lived south of St. Augusta near Clearwater all of their married lives. She was employed for Menasha Corporation for over 20 years.

Lisa loved horses, the ocean and Duluth, MN. Her grandchildren were her world. Lisa was a very fun loving woman and will be missed by all.

Survivors include her husband Ron, children, Justin Hogrefe (Tamara) St. Cloud, Brandon Hogrefe (Dana) Foley, siblings, Constance Ahrens, Clearwater, Rock Husom (Dorrine) Long Prairie, Tracy Husom-Christianson (Rick) New Hope, Troy Husom (Gloria) Fargo, ND, Meredith Thorson (Glenn) Clearwater, 6 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.