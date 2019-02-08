Lidwina E. Rothstein, 95, Cold Spring

February 14, 1923 – February 6, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for Lidwina Rothstein age 95, who died Wednesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 11:00 a.m. – 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday in the St. Boniface Church Narthex.

Lidwina was born on February 14, 1923 in St. Martin, MN to Nicholas and Theresia (Bauer) Olmscheid. She married Ambrose Rothstein on April 29, 1947 in St. Martin Catholic Church and they were blessed with 3 girls. Lidwina worked at Assumption Home up until her retirement in 1990. Her family and her catholic faith were of upmost importance to Lidwina.

She is survived by daughters, Janet (Ed) Duevel, Doris (Ed) Hondl; grandchildren, Jodee (Steve), Tufia (Kevin), Holly, Ryan (Anne), Trevor (Christa), Briana (Seth), Julie, Steve; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Christine Hemmesch, Joe (Verena) Olmscheid, Elmer (Marilyn) Olmscheid, Rose Terres, Francis (Norine) Olmscheid.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ambrose; daughter, Anne (Tom) Haddad; infant grandson, Richard Hansen, Jr.; siblings, Leander (Marie) Olmscheid, Lucille (Clarence) Jonas.