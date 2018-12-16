LeRoy H. Lommel, 86, St. Cloud

November 6, 1932 - December 13, 2018

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for LeRoy H. Lommel, age 86, of St. Cloud. LeRoy passed away December 13 in Mesa, Arizona. Reverend Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Private burial of cremated remains will take place in the St. Boniface Parish Cemetery in Cold Spring at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday and after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, both at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Parish Prayers will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday at the church.

LeRoy was born November 6, 1932 in St. Cloud to Leo and Olivia (Bichler) Lommel. He married Bertilla “Bert” Hartman on November 21, 1953 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as a mason for over 50 years and owned his own construction business as LeRoy Lommel Company. He then worked with his sons at CAMCO Construction for the remainder of his career.

LeRoy enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing, and his coffee group which met each morning at 5:30 a.m. He’ll be remembered for his passion of WWII History and was able to visit Europe with the Band of Brothers Tour. For the last 22 years he and Bert wintered in Mesa, AZ where he was a member of the Desert Sands Golf Resort. He was also a member of Holy Spirit Parish, the Bricklayers Union Local 1, Catholic United Financial, and the MN Deer Hunters Association.

LeRoy is survived by his wife Bert of 65 years, children Brenda (Rick) Silva of Alabama, Scott of Sartell, Shelly (Brian) Gobar of St. Cloud, Jodi (Julie Pung) Lommel of Cold Spring, Janine (Keith) Pearson of New London, Jay (Teri) of St. Cloud, 11 grandchildren: Eric, Brittney, Caleb, Crystal, Stephanie, Zachary, Rachel, Adam, Sam, Alyssa and Leo, five great grandchildren: Eva, Gavin, Macie, Maycie and Makenzie. He is also survived by his brothers James (Shirley) of Mesa, AZ and Wayne of St. Cloud.

LeRoy is preceded in death by his parents, sisters Dolores Hoffman and Ione James and brother Richard.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Diabetic Association and Kidney Foundation.