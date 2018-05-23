Knoblach Disappointed in Dayton’s Tax and Budget Vetoes

ST. CLOUD -- Republican State Representative Jim Knoblach says it's disappointing to learn Governor Mark Dayton vetoed two major pieces of legislation just days after lawmakers sent them to his desk.

The Chair of the House Ways and Means Committee says Dayton had said he'd take some time to study the tax conformity bill and supplemental budget bill but instead chose to veto them just days later.

Knoblach says they tried hard to work with the governor to offer bills he'd sign, even making concessions on over half of Dayton's demands in the budget bill.