Dayton Heads to Mora, Carlton to Survey Storm Damage

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Gov. Mark Dayton is visiting more Minnesota cities wracked by recent flooding.

Dayton was scheduled to tour flood and storm damage in Mora and Carlton Monday. He'll be joined by Minnesota Homeland Security and Emergency Management Director Joe Kelly and other state and local officials.

It's his latest trip to survey extensive damage across the state due to storms, flash flooding, high winds and tornadoes that began June 9. Dayton declared a state of emergency earlier this month for 36 counties and the Red Lake reservation.