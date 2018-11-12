Kent A. Miller, 78, Clearwater

August 26, 1940 - November 12, 2018

A Gathering of Family and Friends celebrating the life of Kent A. Miller, age 78 of Clearwater will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, November 16, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in Clearwater. Kent passed away on Monday, November 12, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Kent was born on August 26, 1940 in Willmar, Minnesota to Aldien and Evelyn (Lindback) Miller. He graduated from Sauk Centre High School in 1958. Kent served his country in the United States Airforce. He married Dorothy L. Ahrens on September 2, 1972 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Sauk Centre. Kent was employed by Chrysler Corporation in Plymouth for 32 years retiring in 2001.

Kent is survived by his wife, Dorothy; children, Tara of Kimball, Jon (Jean) of Annandale, Darin (Alisha) of Elk River; five grandchildren, Ella, Wilken, Anna, Everett and Evelyn; and sister, Barbara (Roger) Johnson of Fargo.

Kent was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Meredith Miller and Rozelle Husom.