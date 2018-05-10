Kenneth Rothstein, 87, Cold Spring

August 17, 1930 - May 9, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 14, 2018 at St. John’s Abbey Church in Collegeville, MN for Kenneth Rothstein, age 87, who died Wednesday, May 9th at Serenity Village in Avon with his loving wife, Kathy by his side. Burial will be in the St. Boniface parish cemetery in Cold Spring.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 13th at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Monday morning, at St. John’s Abbey Church.

Ken was born in Windom, MN, to Clem and Victoria (Kotowski) Rothstein. He married Kathleen Hansen on November 26, 1974 in Assumption Nursing Home Chapel, Cold Spring. He served in the Army and worked as an Auditor for the Department of Revenue. Ken loved to golf and walk. He enjoyed a good martini and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, Kathy; sons, Steve Schlangen, Pat (Allison) Rothstein and Kurt Rothstein; 4 grandchildren, Katie and Abbey Schlangen, Emily and Adam Rothstein; siblings, Bob (Donna) Rothstein and Mary (Alquin) Kuechle.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Clem and Victoria; 2 brothers, Ronald and David; and his nephew, Mark Rothstein.