Kelly’s Three E’s… In Progress and ON TRACK [WATCH]

Becky Gillapsy/Youtube

SUGAR ANYONE?

I'm pretty sure I've been addicted to sugar since the day I was born. I can't think of a time where I haven't had at least a bite of something sweet to eat during a day. It hasn't always felt like a problem...but now that I'm in my early 50's, I'm noticing the effects and I don't like them.

I FOUND A PLAN ONLINE THAT'S WORKING FOR ME

I've been increasing my activity...working out with a personal trainer twice a week, and now it's time to start the elimination of sugar. I was searching the internet for someone I could relate to. I've tried to quit sugar before..no go. No Way..Never. I can make it until dusk...The I turn into a sugar Vampire.

FOUR DAYS IN!

I've started a plan that lasts for 40 days...not forever. In the video above, she explains about how to get it going with the 3 E's.

Enjoyable

Easy to follow

Effective

She also mentioned that I need to create for myself a 'NO EXCEPTIONS RULE'. Something about the way she described this plan, and what it means for me, has made me stick with it. I'm now on day 4 with no sugar...Seriously! NO sugar.

The plan:

1. Large salad for lunch...Really large. 4 cups of lettuce of various sorts..with onions, mushrooms, carrots, green peppers, seeds, nuts...a really loaded salad. The reason it's so important to eat this, is that these greens will help me get through the withdrawal symptoms faster and all those leafy greens will help flush all the bad stuff out of my system. That made sense to me!

2. Have 2 cups of non starchies veggies with dinner. Green Beans, mushrooms and onions are all okay...That was easy and works for me as well.

3.Stop eating 3 hours before bed.

SO FAR...IT'S WORKING

This is a 40 day plan...She says don't think about giving up sugar forever because it's too stressful...WHEN I make it to day 41...I can eat absolutely anything I want that day. Maybe I WON'T want sugar? Right? Either way, even if I have it, if I'm still wanting to lose weight, I just jump right back on 40 day plan...and repeat until I lose the weight I want.

I believe that there are other things that can help you lose weight too. Hormone balances can have an effect, so I'm going in to have those tested and see if they are in check, or if there's something I can do to get them in check.

I'm excited that I've found something that works for me and wanted to share. I'm not sure if there is anyone out there that is addicted to sugar as bad as I am...but I have a feeling...you might be out there. :-)