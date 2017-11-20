Kelly’s Delicious New Chicken Corn Chowder Recipe

A COMFORTING CHOWDER FOR THE HOLIDAYS

I love stews, chowders, soups & chili's this time of year. Last week, we had a chili cook off at work, and I made a chicken chili that took 3rd place. From that, I still have a few chicken breasts that I had baked and seasoned, and wanted to try something different.

CREATIVITY WITH LEFT OVERS

Some of the chili entries here at work incorporated corn; Something I've never thought about adding to my chili, but I really liked it! So I thought, what do I have in my kitchen that I could incorporate these two ingredients, and what was just a slight variation of my chicken chili, turned into a deliciously creamy and comforting Chicken Corn Chowder that even my boys really enjoyed. Here's the recipe!

INGREDIENTS

2 large baked chicken breasts

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups chicken broth

2 cups chopped yellow or white onions

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

1 cup shredded colby & monterey jack cheese blend

1/2 package of chili seasoning; I chose mild flavor

2 cups canned corn

SEASON CHICKEN BREAST BEFORE BAKING

2 large bake chicken breasts, seasoned with cayenne pepper, curry, and garlic salt. Or be like me...add your favorite seasonings. Since my chicken breasts were left overs, they were already chilled and easy to cut with a pizza cutter.

MAKE THE CHOWDER

Add 2 tablespoons of Olive oil to a pot. Saute 2 cups of chopped yellow onions. Add in 2 cans of corn. Continue to saute.

Take a pizza cutter and cut up baked chicken into small segments. I like the pizza cutter cause it's easy and fast way to cut up chicken breast.

Add the chopped up chicken pieces to the saute.

Add two cups of chicken broth. Bring close to a boil.

Add 1 1/2 cups of sour cream. stir in.

Add 1 cup sharp cheddar cheese, and 1 cup colby & monterey jack cheese blend. Stir in; Do not boil, as boiling it will separate the cheese and cream.

Add 1/2 pack of mild chili seasoning or season with favorite seasonings.

Stir and enjoy. I hope you love it as much as my family did.