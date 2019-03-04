Kelly Skalicky Promoted to CEO of Stearns Bank

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns Bank has a new leader and she's officially taken on her new position.

Kelly Skalicky is the new CEO of Stearns Bank National Association. Skalicky took over as president last year and is now adding CEO to her title. Skalicky's father, Norm Skalicky has been CEO of Stearns Bank since 1964, he will still be the chairman of the board.

Kelly Skalicky says she's excited to take on her new role and continue to contribute to the company's success.

"It is a privilege to take on this new role. I'm humbled to accept this leadership position in our family's company that has been instrumental in my life and the foundation of my entrepreneurial drive. I'm thrilled to continue my work alongside our talented, ambitious team to innovate and excel as one of the nation's strongest, well capitalized and highest performing banks."

Stearns Bank has been working on expanding their options for customers including more online services and deposit programs. Norm Skalicky says Kelly is the perfect fit for the position. He says he has full confidence in her ability to lead the Stearns Bank team.

Kelly Skalicky has spent the majority of her career in the banking industry, she's been involved in the family business since she was a child.

Stearns Bank specializes in small business lending and equipment financing.