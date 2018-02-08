Stearns Bank Selects Kelly Skalicky as New President

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns Bank has named its new President. Kelly Skalicky , the daughter of Stearns Bank CEO Norm Skalicky , took over last month as the bank's President. Skalicky says the bank has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember.

"I've been really involved with the bank from sitting at the table and hearing all of the discussions. I used to go to the bank with my dad on Saturday's, I don't know many kids that liked to dress up and play banker when I was about four or five."

Since Skalicky grew-up with the bank, she eventually returned to its open arms after graduating from law school.

"Twenty-eight years ago I graduated and I started doing the bank's legal work then as outside counsel. I've really been involved on the legal side of things whether it'd be drafting documents or any kind of legal actions, for about 28-years."

Moving forward, Skalicky says one of her goals as President will be to further set up Stearns Bank for the future by investing in new technology.

"We're doing a lot of work in technology, we're making a lot of investments in technology. People's lives have changed a lot these days whether you're in the local community or a customer across the country, you really want and need 24/7 access to making deposits, checking deposits, paying your loan or lease, doing your banking."

Stearns Bank was founded in 1912. Norm Skalicky has been leading the bank since 1964.