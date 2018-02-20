Jury Acquits Minneapolis Officer Who Shot at Car

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ A jury has acquitted a Minneapolis police officer who shot

at a car full of club-goers nearly two years ago.

The Hennepin County jury deliberated over two days before finding officer Efrem Hamilton not guilty of all charges Tuesday.

Hamilton was charged with second-degree assault and intentional discharge of a

firearm. No one was hurt, but prosecutors still charged Hamilton.

Hamilton was off-duty when he went to assist with a shots fired call near Target Field in November 2016. His squad car collided with a BMW driving in reverse to get away from the chaotic scene.

Hamilton testified he heard the car's engine revving and feared for his life. Prosecutors argued that the sound could have come from any number of other cars in the area.