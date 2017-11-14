Joshua Allen Lackmann Kise, 20, Waite Park

December 1, 1996 - November 12, 2017

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 17, 2017 at Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Joshua Allen Lackmann Kise, age 20 of Waite Park who passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017 from a hunting accident. Reverend John Gabrielson will officiate. Private interment will take place at a later date.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Thursday and after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church in St. Cloud. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Josh was born December 1, 1996 in St. Cloud, Minnesota the son of Jerry and Brenda (Illies) Lackmann. He graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School with honors in 2015. He was currently enrolled at St. Cloud Technical Community College majoring in Carpentry.

Josh was a member of the Atonement Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. He loved deer hunting, old cars, video games, real tree camo, camping, the Green Bay Packers and fishing.

Josh is survived by his parents, Jerry (Tina Foote) Lackmann of Browerville, Brenda (Todd) Kise of Waite Park; sister, Amber Kise of Waite Park; paternal grandfather, Walter Lackmann, Jr. of Long Prairie; uncle, John Lackmann of Long Prairie; aunts, Sheryl (Daniel Karpinski) of Sauk Rapids and Debbie (Mark) Meagher of Bloomington; and several other aunts, uncles and cousins.

Josh was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, LaVonne Lackmann; maternal great grandparents, Bob and Ann Bruggenthies and Rose Illies.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.