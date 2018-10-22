Joseph Sylvan Stock, 60, St. Cloud

March 16, 1958 - October 21, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday, October 26, 2018 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Joseph Sylvan Stock, age 60, of St. Cloud. Joe passed away peacefully, with family at his side, at the St. Cloud Hospital on Sunday, October 21. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery in St. Joseph.

Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, October 25 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to service at the church on Friday.

Joe was born March 16, 1958 in St. Cloud, MN to Sylvan and Della (Kaeter) Stock. He graduated from St. Cloud Apollo High School in 1976. He went on to work at St. Regis Papermill in Sartell. Though he was injured in a car accident in 1979, which left him a quadriplegic, he continued to live independently in his own home on the west side of St. Cloud.

Joe is survived by his siblings Jim (Sandy) of Fergus Falls, Kathy (Joel) Berglund of Bemidji, Ken of St. Cloud, Kevin (Teresa) of St. Joseph, Karen of Duluth, Gary of St. Joseph, Pete of St. Cloud, Paul (Lisa) of St. Joseph, Geri of St. Joseph, Jackie (Neil) Marthaler of Blaine and Tony of St. Cloud as well as many nieces, nephews and friends that became family.

Preceding Joe in death were his parents, brother Leroy, and sister-in-law Sheila.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.