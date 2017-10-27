Joseph Gerald Raden, 58, Waite Park

December 15, 1958 - October 25, 2017

Funeral services will be at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 30, 2017 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Joseph Gerald Raden, age 58. He died on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 at St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Thomas Knoblach will be the celebrant. Burial will be in the St. Joseph’s Parish Cemetery at Waite Park, MN. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. on Sunday, October 29, 2017 and from 9:30 A.M. to 10:30 A.M. all at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. St. John Cantius Parish Prayer’s will be at 5:30 P.M. on Sunday at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Joseph was born on December 15, 1958 the son of Lawrence and Lillian (Loesch) Raden in St. Cloud, MN. He attended school in St. Cloud, and graduated from Apollo High School in 1977. He owned his own business J.R. Wall Covering which he has operated for over 30 years. His business specialized in wall papering hotels across the country.

Joe was a master gardener and an avid fisherman, who spent many days at his favorite fishing spot on Pearl Lake. He was also the family chef and spent countless hours perfecting his skill whether, BBQ steaks, frying up fish, or preparing the family Thanksgiving meal. He got the nickname SALSA Joe and anyone that came to the house left with a jar of Salsa. Joe loved his grandkids Mason and Daisy Lou, who spent many many weekends with Grandpa Joe.

Joseph is survived by his son; Noah (Ashley Laudenbach) Raden of St. Cloud, MN, two grandchildren; Mason and Daisy Lou; his mother, Lillian Raden of St. Cloud; two sisters, LuAnn Kunkel of Waite Park, MN, and Mary Kaye Raden of Sartell, MN; one brother, Michael Raden of Waite Park, MN, three nieces, Shannon Berthiaume, Holly Hurrle and Cassidy Bechtold, and one nephew, Zach Bechtold, aunts and uncles, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by; his son Jesse, and his father, Lawrence “Bugs” Raden.

Joe’s family would like to thank the caring staff of the Coborn’s Cancer Center and CentraCare Home Care and Hospice for all they did!