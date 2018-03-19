John R. “Jack” Binsfeld, 80, Paynesville

December 30, 1937 - March 19, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 22, 2018 at St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville for John R. “Jack” Binsfeld, age 80, of Paynesville. Jack passed away March 19, 2018 at the Koronis Manor in Paynesville. Reverend Glenn Krystosek will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Louis Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Wednesday and after 10 a.m. on Thursday, both at the St. Louis Catholic Church in Paynesville.

Jack was born December 30, 1937 in Richmond to Robert and Teresa (Arnold) Binsfeld. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954-1958. He married Florence Knisley on October 3, 1959 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Eden Valley. In 1974 he owned and operated Koronis Tire in Paynesville until his retirement.

Jack was active in the communities he lived in as a member of the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department, Paynesville American Legion Post 271 and St. Louis Knights of Columbus Council 3820. He also served on the Boards of the Paynesville Economic Development, Koronis Hills Golf Course and St. Louis Catholic Church as well as many more.

Jack is survived by his wife of 58 years Florence, children Dan (Janet) of Paynesville, Donna (Mark) of St. Cloud, Dave (Suzy) of Litchfield and Andrew (Kim) of Paynesville, 14 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, brothers and sisters James, Lois Grunewaldt, Mary DeMorrett, Betty Benjamin, Gerald, Don and Dorothy Bistodeau.

Preceding Jack in death were his parents and siblings Joanne, Dick and Kay.