John M. Decker, 78, Cold Spring

February 2, 1940 – November 27, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, December 1, 2018 at the St. Nicholas Catholic Church in St. Nicholas, MN for John M. Decker, age 78, who died Tuesday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his loving family. The family will be giving a remembrance at the church starting at 10:20 a.m. Saturday morning. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday evening at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring. Visitation will continue Saturday morning from 8:30 – 9:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

John was born on February 2, 1940 in Richmond, MN to Ernest and Mary (Keul) Decker. He served as a Staff Sargent in the Army from 1957 -1960. John married Rosella Stein on August 28, 1962 and they were blessed with 8 children. John and Rosella ran a dairy farm for over 40 years. His passion was farming. After retiring, John enjoyed traveling, fishing, playing cards, bowling and berry picking. John was a great provider and was known for his generosity. He deeply valued his Christianity, his family and his grandchildren above all else.

Survivors include his loving wife, Rosella; children, Eddie (Becky), Larry (Judy), Terry, Billy, Michelle, Joey (Kelly); his sister, Marie Bellmont; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his children, Susie and Tommy; brother, Jimmy (Barb) and brother-in-law, Vern Bellmont.

Arrangements are with Wenner Funeral Home, Cold Spring.