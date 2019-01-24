Jerome “Jerry” Rausch, 83, Farming

December 14, 1935 - January 22, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 26, 2019 at the Oratory of St. Catherine in Farming, MN for Jerome “Jerry” Rausch, age 83, who died Tuesday at home surrounded by his family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 25, 2019 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond. Visitation will continue from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. Saturday morning at the funeral home.

Jerry was born on December 14, 1935 in Farming Township, to John and Angeline (Lodermeier) Rausch. He married Lorraine Schramel on June 13, 1961 at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Richmond, MN and were blessed with 10 children. Jerry loved farming. He farmed with his dad until he joined the Army. After serving 2 years he continued farming and bought the family farm. After retiring, he continued his daily trip to the farm to help his son and check the crops. Jerry served on the Farming Township Board, as well as DHIA Board. He was a member of St. Catherine’s Catholic Church and he served on the Parish Council. Jerry enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to KASM radio, riding his 4-wheeler and playing cards.

Survivors include his wife, Lorraine; children, Ruth (Tom) Schleper of St. Joseph, Brenda (Scott) Weller of Clear Lake, Bonnie (Gordie) Dingmann of Richmond, Cindy Buerman of Cold Spring, Kristie (Brian) Stang of Cold Spring, Tammy (Roger) Utecht of Kimball, Dean (Jessica) Rausch of Farming, Heidi (Josh) Weikert of St. Cloud and Craig Rausch (Cassie Korkki) of Ramsey; sisters-in-law, Mary Ann Mikrot and Kathy Mackedanz; brother-in-law, Ralph (Ann) Schramel; 22 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his infant son Thomas; son-in-law, Allen Buerman; brothers, Leo, Bernard, Ray, Norbert, and Paul; sisters, Veronica Wickersham, Rose Zimmerman, Monica Athman and Eleanor Rausch.

The family of Jerry would like to thank CHI Health at Home and Dr. Nate Brever for their exceptional care.