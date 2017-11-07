Jerome A. Lodermeier, 90, St. Joseph

June 21, 1927 - November 4, 2017

Jerome A. Lodermeier passed away peacefully November 4, 2017 surrounded by family. A lifelong farmer, father of ten, and man of faith, Jerome was devoted to Rosemary, his wife of 67 years.

Born at home in rural St Wendel township June 21, 1927 to Albert and Agnes (Maurer) Lodermeier on the homestead founded by his immigrant ancestors, Jerome grew up speaking German and working the land along with his siblings, Lorraine, Rita, Mary, and the late Raymond.

Known as Jerry to friends and Dad or Grandpa to family, Jerome married Rosemary Legatt on June 8, 1950 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Rice. They established a dairy farm in St Joseph that year and raised ten children together: Thomas (Cindy) of Rosemont; Carol Schultz (Erhardt "Tuffy") of Apple Valley; Roger (Doris) of Sartell; Duane (Diane) of St Cloud; Joanne Theisen (Mike) of Hillman; Michael (1960-2016); David and girlfriend Claudia of St Joseph; Theresa Farone (Michael) of Dundas; Jerry of Apple Valley; and Jeffrey of Monterrey, Mexico. The couple has 14 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren living across Minnesota and the United States.

Jerome was a talented farmer who dedicated time to his cattle, his crops, and his machinery. He loved to watch the sunrise, feed birds, and play with his grandchildren on the family farm. He was also well-known for his meticulous and colorful restoration of antique tractors. For many years he was a union worker at DCI and served as a supervisor on the St Wendel Township Board. Jerome and Rosemary met at a dance in the 1940's and loved to bowl and dance together; in recent years they played lively games of cards or solved elaborate jigsaw puzzles with visiting friends and family.

Jerome is survived by his loving wife Rosemary, nine children as listed above, as well as grandchildren: Amy Wood (Jeremy), Ryan Lodermeier (Mandy), Jennifer Aronson (Ethan), Jessica Saur (Noel), Justin Schultz (Angela), Nathan Lodermeier, Dana Hall (Chris), Nick Lodermeier (Katie), Blaise Lodermeier (Stacie), Billy Lodermeier (Bailey), Conrad Theisen (Stacy), Natasha Olien (Steve), Kyle Barck, and Sierra Barck. He is also survived by 17 great-grandchildren; his sisters: Lorraine Landwehr, Rita Palmersheim (Maurice), and Mary Fink (Anthony); Rosemary's siblings: Virginia Fiedler (Norbert), Harold Legatt (Annette), Marlene Lodermeier, Tom Legatt (Mary), and Richard Legatt; plus dozens of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Ray, brother-in-law, Ralph Landwehr, and his beloved son, Mike, who died in 2016.

Jerome was a Knights of Columbus member and parishioner of the St Joseph Catholic Church in St Joseph from his baptism in 1927 to his Mass of Christian Burial scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Wednesday November 8, 2017. Family and friends may call at Heritage Hall in St Joseph Tuesday November 7 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. or one hour before the Mass. Prayer service 5:00 p.m. Tuesday.