Jason “Okie” Scott Okerstrom , 45, Cold Spring

January 5, 1973 - August 11, 2018

A Memorial Service will be at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, August 16, 2018 at the Wenner Funeral Home in Richmond, MN for Jason “Okie” Scott Okerstrom , age 45, who died Saturday at his home. A gathering of relatives and friends will be from 2:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Thursday afternoon at the funeral home.

Jason was born on January 5, 1973 in Fridley, MN to Ricky and Carol (Swensen) Okerstrom. He married Kate Salzer on August 31, 2013 in Peace Lutheran Church in Cold Spring. Jason worked in law enforcement and patrolled Stearns County for 20 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, camping, and spending time with his family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, Kate; children, Garret Scott and Zachary Michael; mother, Carol Okerstrom; siblings, Jon and his children, Rebecca, Blake, Max; Jeff (Andrea) and their children Cross, Lauren; Cheri (Kris) Kotenbeutel and their children, Cassidy, Dylan, Haley, Mackenzie, Logan), and Christine Okerstrom.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ricky Okerstrom; grandparents, Ted and Myra Okerstrom, John and Geraldine Shaughnessy; and many uncles and aunts.

In lieu of flowers memorials preferred.