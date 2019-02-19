Isabelle A. Spanier, 96, Richmond

December 13, 1922 - February 16, 2019

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 22, 2019, at St. Catherine’s Oratory in Farming, MN, for Isabelle A. Spanier, Age 96, who died peacefully surrounded by her family on Saturday at Mother of Mercy in Albany. Burial will be in St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the Wenner Funeral Home, 151 Oakwood Avenue SE, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Friday morning one hour prior to the service at St. Catherine’s.

Isabelle was born December 13, 1922, in Lake Henry, MN, to Joseph and Mary (Kortenbusch) Wuertz. She married Arnold M. Spanier on September 18, 1945, at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Lake Henry. Isabelle and Arnold raised eight children and farmed South of Farming for over 50 years. Through the years she loved caring for her children and grandchildren, and enjoyed gardening, quilting, cooking, fishing, the mission parties, playing bingo, and the trips to the casino. She also had a love for classical music.

Survivors include children, Paulette (Del) Blaske, Victoria Spanier (Michael Hege’), Duane (Ann), Gene (Pamela), Deborah Spanier-Knoll (Gary Knoll), Nancy Spanier (Ron Johnson), Margaret Spanier (Glen Schiffler); 11 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; 4

great-grandchildren; 13 step-great-grandchildren; brothers, Roman Wuertz and Wilbert Wuertz.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Arnold; son, Allen; siblings, Alma Wenker, Tony Wuertz, Rose Chladek, Hilda Bertram, Adella Spanier, Norbert Wuertz, Helen Garding, Margaret Hagemeier, Ralph Wuertz.

Isabelle’s family would like to thank the staff at Mother of Mercy and the staff at CentraCare St. Cloud Hospital Hospice for taking such loving care of our Mother.