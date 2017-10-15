Huskies Men Complete Sweep Of Alaska

ST. CLOUD - The St. Cloud State Huskies Men's Hockey team came out on top after a 5-4 back and forth affair Saturday evening.

Both teams led at different times throughout the contest. SCSU scored early when Jimmy Schuldt blasted a one-timer from the point on the power-play putting SCSU up 1-0.

The Huskies thought they scored a few minutes later when a puck was redirected off of Ryan Poehling's skate. Officials waved off the goal as they said it was a kicking motion that directed the puck into the net.

Poehling would get redemption late in the game. With SCSU down 4-3 late in the third Poehling finished a one-timer past a sprawling Alaska goalie to send the game into overtime.