Huskies Fall to Fighting Hawks, Split Weekend Series

The No. 1 ranked St. Cloud State University men’s hockey team snapped a four-game winning streak and split this weekend’s series with the University of North Dakota.

St. Cloud State was shutout in the first period. UND scored early, leaving the Huskies down 1-0. In the second period, the Fighting Hawks scored two more to increase the gap to 3-0.

SCSU finally put points on the board late in the middle period and closed the gap to 3-1. In the third and final period, they were again shutout. They went on to lose to UND 5-1, despite only being outshot 29-23.

Jimmy Schuldt scored St. Cloud’s only goal. Patrick Newell and Jon Lizotte assisted. David Hrenak had 10 saves and allowed three goals. Jeff Smith had 14 saves and allowed two goals.

The Huskies fall to 18-4-2 and 10-2-2 NCHC. They will be back on the ice on Friday, Feb. 1st when they open a two-game series at home against Miami University. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.