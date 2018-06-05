Hope C. Hutt, 83, Vadnais Heights, formerly of St. Cloud

September 9, 1934 - June 5, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Friday, June 8th, at 10:30 AM at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud, for Hope C. Hutt, age 83, of Vadnais Heights, formerly of St. Cloud, who died on Tuesday at her residence in Vadnais Heights. Rev Scott Pogatchnik will officiate. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday between 4:00-8:00 PM at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and on Friday one hour prior to services at the Church.

Hope was born September 9th, 1934 in Plattsburgh, NY to Louis and Margaret (Donah) Morales. Hope and her family lived in many places due to her father’s welding occupation. Hope and her two sisters (The Morales Sisters) sang on a Radio show in Nashville, TN and at the Grand Ole Opry in the 1940’s. The family eventually settled in South Dakota where her parents owned and operated a resort on Lake Poinsett where she met Darwin Hutt. Hope and Darwin were united in marriage on September 15th, 1956 in Estelline SD. The couple made St. Cloud their permanent home in 1970. In the early years, the Hutts enjoyed camping with their children. Hope loved to dance, shopping of course and most of all, traveling. Darwin passed away in 1990. Hope met her husband Mathias Grundtner through a mutual friend. They were immediately smitten with one another and married August 16th, 2003. Hope and Matt enjoyed retired life, traveling the globe and spending the winter months in Winter Haven FL.