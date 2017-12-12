High Winds, Freezing Drizzle on the Way

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says snow will develop across northern Minnesota and Wisconsin late Tuesday and continue through Wednesday morning.

Freezing drizzle is possible south and west of the snow, including much of Minnesota. Little or no ice accumulation expected.

Strong winds gusting to 45-50 mph will develop during the morning in western and southern Minnesota.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory from 6:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday for areas to the south and west of Stearns County.