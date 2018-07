UNDATED -- While we didn't get much rain here in St. Cloud Thursday, just .28" officially at the St. Cloud Regional Airport, other parts of the state got more than enough.

The National Weather Service says Hancock got the most rain at 5.55" and Morris checked in with 4.66".

Several central and western Stearns County cities also saw a lot of rain, Paynesville had 3.19", Melrose had 2.77", and St. Martin had 2.74".