GOP Lawmakers Offer Gun Bills

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Two Republican lawmakers from Minneapolis suburbs are proposing bills aimed at gun possession and ownership.

One would give private sellers an incentive to verify a buyer has a legal right to own a gun before making a sale.

The other involves several changes to the process by which guns can be taken from people after a court order, including requirements for sheriff's offices to follow up with the court.

Rep. Sarah Anderson of Plymouth and Rep. Jenifer Loon of Eden Prairie are co-sponsoring the bills. Anderson says they aren't gun control measures. She says they aim to strengthen current laws.