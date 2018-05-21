From Taxes to School Safety, Legislature’s Work is in Limbo

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Minnesota lawmakers have wrapped up their work for the year, but the outcome of the session is still in limbo.

From revamping the state's tax code to enhancing security measures at public schools and clamping down on opioid abuse, much of the session's work was stuffed into just two massive bills. Dayton has threatened to veto those bills but could take up to 14 days to decide.

Republicans began a lobbying campaign on Monday to try to get Dayton to sign the legislation. That includes a tax bill that would help avert a complicated tax filing season in 2019 and funding for schools in budget crunches that Dayton deemed necessary.