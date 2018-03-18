Gloria F. Schreder, 89, St. Cloud

August 20, 1928 - March 17, 2018

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:00 Noon on Friday, March 23, 2018 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gloria F. Schreder, age 89 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, March 17, 2018 at Cherrywood Assisted Living in St. Cloud. Reverend Gregory Lieser will officiate. Interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Visitation will be after 10:00 a.m. on Friday at the church. Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Gloria was born on August 20, 1928 in Minneapolis, Minnesota to Stanley and Frances (Ratka) Kujawa. After high school she attended beauty school in Little Falls. Gloria married Edwin V. Schreder on August 23, 1948 in Gilman. In 1952 the couple became co-owners of Schreder Insurance Agency in St. Cloud until Ed’s passing on July 16, 1962. She then stayed at home to raise their children until she became a teachers aid in the science department at North Junior High School for 11 years. Gloria was later employed by the St. Cloud Hospital for 26 years retiring in 2006. She was a member of St. Peter’s Parish, Daughters of Isabella, Christian Women and RSVP.

Gloria is survived by children, David (Sharon) of St. Cloud, Steve (Jacque) of Floodwood, Mary Mondloch of St. Cloud, Ed (Trinh) of Rochester; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and brother, Tom (Joann) of Winona.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; grandson, Jeff Schreder; granddaughter, Emily Rose Schreder; and brother, James.