Gladys M. “Jackie” Resseman, 81, St. Joseph

November 25, 1936 - June 3, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, 2018 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for Gladys M. “Jackie” Resseman, age 81, of St. Joseph who passed away on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at Little Falls Health Services in Little Falls. Reverend Nick Kleespie, OSB will officiate. Burial will take place in the Parish Cemetery.

Family and friends may call after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph.

Jackie was born on November 25, 1936 in St. Joseph, to Fred and Susan (Hoffmann) Notsch. She married John Resseman on May 28, 1957 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph. Jackie worked as an office assistant for many years.

Jackie enjoyed reading, watching the twins, and spending time with her family and friends. She also was interested in horse racing in years past.

She is survived by her sons, Wayne (Cindy) of Avon and Randy (Gail) of Cannon Falls; grandchildren, Holly (Scott) Simon, Eric, Jodi (Justin) Swift; great grandchildren, Logan, Levi, and Sutton.