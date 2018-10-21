Gerald S. “Jerry” Kieke, 82, St. Cloud

October 10, 1936 - October 17, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Gerald S. “Jerry” Kieke, age 82, of St. Cloud who passed away on Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Heritage of Foley in Foley. Reverend Jose Chettoor, VC will officiate. Burial will take place in Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to services on Tuesday at the church. A 7:00 p.m. Rosary will be prayed Monday at the funeral home.

Jerry was born on October 10, 1936 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to Felix and Esther (Beumer) Kieke. He was a graduate of Technical High School. Jerry married Mary Turner on August 6, 1958 at St. John Cantius Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked as a Fiscal Director of Social Services for Tri Cap for many years. Jerry also owned and operated Jerry’s Pizza and Sandwich Plus. Jerry was a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #5548 and St. Augustine’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed fishing and dancing. Jerry especially loved all the time spent with his family.

Jerry is survived by his children, Dana (Arlin) Wertish of Cold Spring, Diane (Brian) Christensen of Becker, Denise Kieke (Brian Fiedler) of Paynesville, David (Julie) Kieke of Sauk Rapids, son-in-law, Brian Hain of Rochester; 24 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; brothers, LeRoy and Dan; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Mary in 2004; daughter, Deborah Hain; special companion, Carol Petters; sisters and brother, Eileen Boyd-Snee, Mary Klein and Harvey Kieke.

A Special Thank You to his caregivers at Heritage of Foley.