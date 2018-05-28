Genevieve L. Dohrmann, 96, Clearwater

August 15, 1921 - May 22, 2018

Funeral Services celebrating the life of Genevieve L. Dohrmann, 96, of Clearwater will be at 12 Noon on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Silver Creek. Genevieve passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 22, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud. Pastor Norman Hanan will officiate. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Annandale.

Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday at the Church. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, Clearwater.

Genevieve was born on August 15, 1921 in Clearwater Township, Wright County, Minnesota to Mensoe and Gertie (Dohling) Heddens. She adored her parents as a child and followed her father all over the farm that he worked on as a hired hand. Genevieve loved her family, she had an older sister, Minnie Dietrich who passed away at the age of 92 on Dec. 3, 2004. She also lost an infant brother. She married Fred Dohrmann on February 20, 1939 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Clear Lake. They lived all of their lives on the family farm in Clearwater. Fred passed away on January 24, 2001 and Genevieve remained on the farm until 2013.

Genevieve enjoyed knitting, quilting and crocheting. She was part of the Ladies Quilting group at Immanuel Lutheran for many years.

She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Jane) of Big Lake; six grandchildren; two step grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; six step great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; and two step great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Howard on July 4, 2013; daughter-in-law, Verna Dohrmann on May 17, 2010; and great grandson Joseph Dohrmann on September 10, 2017.