ST. CLOUD -- An impromptu game of hide and seek led to the arrest of a St. Paul man last week.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call last Thursday of a vehicle blocking Emmett Road in Lynden Township.

When deputies arrived they saw 36-year-old Michael Aronson quickly run inside a nearby house.

Deputies contacted someone inside and were allowed in to search for Aronson, who had two active warrants. The person inside the home told authorities Aronson had run out the back door, however deputies noticed the entrance to the attic was screwed shut and a fresh pile of dust around it.

When inside the attic authorities found Aronson covered up with insulation taking a nap. He was arrested and taken to the Stearns County Jail.

The sheriff's office has sent the case to the Stearns County Attorney's Officer for possible criminal charges against the person who helped hide Aronson.