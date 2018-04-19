Four Finalists Selected for SCSU President Position

ST. CLOUD -- One of four finalists will be chosen to take over as the next President of St. Cloud State University.

The candidates are Dione Somerville , Brian Johnson , Robbyn Wacker and Daniel Shipp . All four were selected by the search advisory committee. The committee represents students, faculty, staff and community leaders. All finalists will be visiting the St. Cloud State campus next week to talk with students and staff. This meet and greet will allow the campus community to offer feedback on each finalist.

Dione Somerville is currently the Vice President of Student Affairs at Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania. She's been in her position since 2011. Somerville has her bachelor's degree from Ohio Northern University, her master's from Bowling Green State University, also in Ohio, and her doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania. She is scheduled to visit campus Tuesday, April 24.

Brian Johnson most recently has served as President of Tuskegee University in Alabama from 2014-2017. He has his bachelor's degree from Johnson C. Smith University, his master's from the University of Wisconsin-Madison and his Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina. He will be on campus Wednesday, April 25.

Robbyn Wacker has served in several senior administrative positions since 1990 at the University of Northern Colorado. She is also a tenured professor and a previous Dean of the College of Health and Human Services. She has her bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Northern Colorado. Wacker graduated with her doctorate degree from Iowa State University. She will be making her campus visit Thursday, April 26.

Daniel Shipp is Vice Chancellor for Student Success and Dean of Students at both the University of Nebraska-Omaha and the University of Nebraska-Medical Center. He's been in his position for Omaha's campus since 2012 and the Medical Center since 2017. Shipp has his bachelor's degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, his master's from the University of Nebraska-Omaha, and Ph.D. from the University of Pacific. He will be on campus Friday, April 27.

The Board of Trustees will select the next St. Cloud State University President at its meeting scheduled for May 16. The new president will begin this July.

Interim President Ashish Vaidya has been serving since 2016, after the tragic death of former SCSU President Earl Potter. Vaidya has accepted a position as President of Northern Kentucky University, his last day at SCSU will be June 30.