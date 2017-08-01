Two Finalists Named in Stearns County Human Services Administrator Search

ST. CLOUD -- Stearns County's new Human Services Administrator comes down to two candidates. The finalists are Janet Goligowski an Melissa Huberty .

Goligowski is the current Human Services Gateway Services Division Director, a position she has held for the last 10 years. She also worked as the Agency Director for the Victim's Resource Center in Todd County, was the Adult Services Supervisor for the Hands of Hope Resource Center in Long Prairie and served as a Todd County Commissioner.

Huberty is the current Director of Adult Services in the Ramsey County Social Services Department. She also worked as the Human Services Manager for Ramsey County Community Human Services, Supervisor for the Social Work Unit for Hennepin County Human Services and Public Health Department, and was the Senior Psychiatric Social Worker for the Hennepin County Mental Health Center.

The County received 19 applications for the position. Final interviews will take place on Monday.

The Stearns County Board of Commissioners will appoint the new Administrator at their August 22nd meeting.

The new candidate will replace Mark Sizer who retired in June after 23 years of service.