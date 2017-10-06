ST. CLOUD -- An arrest warrant has been issued for a man who was charged with more than a dozen theft-by swindle charges involving his former marine business. Fifty-five-year-old Randy Pierson is now wanted by authorities after failing to appear at his sentencing hearing Thursday.

Pierson pleaded guilty to one of the counts in May and had his prison sentence stayed when he appeared before the court in July.

Pierson reached a plea agreement in August on the remaining counts but missed his sentencing date Thursday on those charges.

Assistant Stearns County Attorney Kevin Voss says Pierson also failed to comply with pre-sentencing orders set forth by the court and he'll be asking a judge for additional prison time when Pierson is brought into custody.

Pierson is the former owner of Avon Marine. He is accused selling used motors as new, selling existing customers’ boats and motors without consent and taking payments but failing to deliver boats, motors and dock lifts.