Forbes: St. Cloud State University Among Top 20% of Colleges

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud State University ranks among the top twenty percent of just over 3,000 four year colleges in the United States according to Forbes magazine.

The Forbes list ranks the top 650 colleges in the country, the federal government recognizes 3,011 four year schools. St. Cloud State comes in at #554 in the country. A total of 19 Minnesota based schools made Forbes' list, including both the College of St. Benedict (#290) and St. John's University (#249).

The highest ranked Minnesota school was Carlton College, coming in at #49.

SCSU comes in at #201 in public colleges and #132 in the midwest.