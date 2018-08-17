Footage Shows Minnesota Man Raised Gun Before Police Fired

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ Police in St. Paul have released body-camera footage that shows a man shot to death by officers had a gun.

Officers Matthew Jones and Vincent Adams shot 43-year-old William James Hughes in an apartment building porch on Aug. 5. Hughes' family has questioned why the officers shot him.

State investigators are still reviewing the incident but Police Chief Todd Axtell released the officers' body-camera footage Friday. Axtell said he wanted to dispel rumors that could foster mistrust between the public and police.

The footage shows Jones and Adams enter the porch and knock on a door. Hughes emerges from another door with a gun in his hand, and as he raised it toward the ceiling, the officers fired.