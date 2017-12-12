Follow Up: St. Joseph’s ’24 North on College Avenue’ Lofts

ST. JOSEPH -- Whatever happened with those new lofts on College Avenue in St. Joseph? Well after a delay caused by a tenant backing out, they're finally underway.

Originally planning on having a restaurant occupy their bottom floor, "24 North Lofts" had to re-group after the southern-style eatery backed out. As part of that regrouping, they added three new apartments to the ground level.

Colleen Hollinger is the Director of Marketing for 24 North Lofts and Collegeville Companies. She says they hope to at least have the apartments open and by the end of next summer.

"The goal is August 1 [2018] with the residences opening up, and we're hoping to have a retail tenant by that point too."

Hollinger adds, whatever tenant decides to occupy that space, will have a decent amount of room, even with the three, floor level apartments.

"It's a little over 3,000 square feet, we'd love to see another restaurant come into St. Joseph, but we're looking for other great ideas for this town as well."

There are 14 apartments total in the three-level building, three of them are already reserved. You'll find either one or two-bedroom models with fireplaces, and large decks/patios. The three ground level apartments also have six-foot iron gates around the patios.