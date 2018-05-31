Fog-Related Crash Sends Cold Spring Man to Hospital

FAIRHAVEN TOWNSHIP -- Dense fog is believed to be a factor in a crash that injured a Cold Spring man south of St. Augusta Thursday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just after 5:00 a.m. at the intersection of County Road 7 and County Road 146 in Fairhaven Township.

A semi-truck driven by 60-year-old Devaughn Maranell of Hutchinson was traveling north on County Road 7 when he came upon a van trying to cross the road at County Road 146. According to the sheriff's office, Maranell tried to take evasive action but was unable to avoid hitting the minivan. Both vehicles ended up in the east ditch of County Road 7.

The driver of the van, 43-year-old Matthew McNamara of Cold Spring, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance. Hospitals officials say McNamara is listed in fair condition.