Fixes For Tax Filing, License System on Tap for Session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers return to the Capitol on Tuesday with plenty of work to do and no guarantee they'll finish it.

The Legislature's work will hinge on an updated estimate of the state's financial status that is due out by the first week of March. It could be slowed by the simmering legal battle surrounding Republican state Sen. Michelle Fischbach, the new lieutenant governor who is fighting to maintain her spot — and the GOP's one-seat majority — in the Senate.