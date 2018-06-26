Firefighters to Raise Money for MDA at Summertime By George

ST. CLOUD -- Members of the St. Cloud Fire Department will be at Summertime By George Wednesday night helping raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Spokesman Sam Fisk says they are putting a new twist on their "Fill the Boot" campaign. He says rather than standing on street corners and collecting money, they thought being at the community music festival would increase exposure to their cause.

Fisk says they will be looking to fill the boot two other times during Summertime By George, one in July and one in August. He says they may also do some fundraising for Muscular Dystrophy in the fall and winter too.

The "Fill the Boot" campaign encourages members of the community to put cash in a firefighter's boot with all of the money raised going to the MDA.