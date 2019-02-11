Fire Destroys House on Horseshoe Chain of Lakes

MUNSON TOWNSHIP -- A handful of fire departments were called in to battle a house fire on the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes near Richmond.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says the blaze broke out just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday night at 21157 Elkview Circle in Munson Township.

Residents, 54-year-old Margueritte Johnson , and 16-year-old Jonathan Cable were displaced by the fire which left the one-bedroom, loft-style home and its contents a total loss.

The home is owned by 57-year-old Gary Johnson of Richmond.

The cause of the blaze is unknown at this time.