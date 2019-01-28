FEMA: Make Sure to Take Extra Precautions This Week

UNDATED -- Well, if you haven't heard, it's going to be a bit chilly the rest of this week and the Federal Emergency Management Agency is reminding you to be prepared.

The deep freeze can be extremely dangerous and you should take extra time to ensure you're prepared and stay safe during this upcoming cold snap. To this end, FEMA is reminding you of some things you can do to keep as warm and safe as possible.

Stay indoors as much as you can and limit any exposure to the cold.

Dress in layers and stay dry.

Check on family, friends and neighbors who are at risk and may need assistance.

Know the symptoms of cold-related health issues like frostbite and hypothermia.

Only plug in one heat-producing appliance (ie: space heater) at a time and never use an oven to heat your home.

Bring your pets inside or make sure they have a warm shelter with unfrozen water.

Make sure your car has an emergency kit with at least an ice scraper, blanket and flashlight and make sure to keep it above half a tank of gas.

Temperatures this week are expected to be in the negative teens, with wind chills in some areas dropping to 50-below-zero.

With the expected cold weather, several school districts and other organizations will be closed the next few days.