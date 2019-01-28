Weather Announcements for Tuesday, January 29th, 2019

UNDATED -- We have some weather related announcements for Tuesday, January 29th, 2019:

SCHOOLS: CLOSED TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

-- Albany area

-- Athlos Academy in St. Cloud

-- Benton/Stearns Voyagers and New Frontiers Schools

-- Brainerd Public Schools

-- Dei Spring Academy - Cold Spring

-- Eden Valley-Watkins

-- Foley

-- Granite City Baptist Academy

-- Kimball Area

-- Holdingford

-- Little Falls School District

-- Princeton

-- ROCORI

-- Sartell-St. Stephen

-- Sauk Rapids-Rice

-- St. Cloud School District

-- College of St. Benedict and St. John's University

-- St. Cloud State University

-- St. Cloud Technical and Community College

MISC:

-- Stearns History Museum will be open limited hours on Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m.

-- St. Cloud Hospital Home Delivered Meals are canceled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

-- Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Minnesota will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, this includes kidstop.

-- Benton County Historical Society Museum closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

-- East Side VFW Post 4847 Tuesday night bingo is canceled.

-- The Waite Park Senior Center will be closed Tuesday due to cold weather. Bingo is also canceled.

-- Julie's Canine all dog training classes K-12 are canceled for this week.

-- Tri-Cap will be closing all rural routes tomorrow (Tuesday) and Wednesday due to the weather conditions. They will be running in city routes in Sauk Centre, Little Falls and limited services in Elk River and Milaca.

-- WACOSA in Waite Park -- Second shift is canceled Tuesday. First and second shifts are canceled Wednesday.

-- Waite Park Legion Post 428 has cancelled their Old Time Dance and Bingo events for Tuesday.

-- St. Cloud Public Library has canceled Toddler Time, Little Learners and Pre-School Storytime for Tuesday and Wednesday. The library itself is still open.

CHURCH:

-- The Diocese of St. Cloud will close their offices Tuesday and Wednesday.

-- Junior Catechesis at Redeemer Lutheran Church canceled for Wednesday.

If you have a weather related announcement, call our cancellations line at (320) 257-7191 and leave a message.